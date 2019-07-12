Noblesville mom arrested after 2 kids left unattended in van

Crime Watch 8

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Noblesville mother was arrested after her two children, ages 2 and 4, were found unattended in a minivan in the parking lot of a store.

Liudmila V. Eaton, 40, faces two counts of neglect of a dependent. She was taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Noblesville Police Department went about 1:30 p.m. Thursday to the Walmart Supercenter at 16865 Clover Road in the Town and Country Plaza Shopping Center. That’s southwest of the intersection of Pleasant Street and State Road 37.

A complainant showed officers to a 2009 Dodge Caravan with the two children restrained in car seats. The minivan was not running, and the windows were rolled down about 6 inches.

The temperature outside was 88 degrees when officers found the children, police said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: