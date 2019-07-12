Noblesville mom arrested after 2 kids left unattended in van

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Noblesville mother was arrested after her two children, ages 2 and 4, were found unattended in a minivan in the parking lot of a store.

Liudmila V. Eaton, 40, faces two counts of neglect of a dependent. She was taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Noblesville Police Department went about 1:30 p.m. Thursday to the Walmart Supercenter at 16865 Clover Road in the Town and Country Plaza Shopping Center. That’s southwest of the intersection of Pleasant Street and State Road 37.

A complainant showed officers to a 2009 Dodge Caravan with the two children restrained in car seats. The minivan was not running, and the windows were rolled down about 6 inches.

The temperature outside was 88 degrees when officers found the children, police said.