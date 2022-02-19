Crime Watch 8

Mom arrested after Shelbyville boy who has autism found abandoned in Ohio

COLERAIN, Ohio (WISH) — A Shelbyville, Indiana, woman has been arrested after her child who has autism was abandoned Thursday night along an intersection in a Cincinnati suburb, police said.

Heather Nicole Adkins, 32, was arrested in Georgetown, Kentucky, and taken to the Scott County Jail on Saturday night, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Assistant Chief of Police Darrin Allgood says they responded to a call about an unwanted subject at a gas station. Adkins originally lied about her identity, which police confirmed using her social security number.

Online court records show she was booked at 8:09 p.m.

She was arrested on an outstanding warrant from 2011 for failing to pay a fine.

Colerian, Ohio, police said in a social media post Saturday charges had been filed against Adkins.

The criminal charges Adkins was facing were not listed in the post.

The Colerain Police Department had previously sent out social media posts with the boy’s photo. They helped police on Saturday to identify the 5-year-old boy, who is safe. He is nonverbal, police said.

Police say the boy, who they’ve not publicly identified, was driven Thursday night to Colerain Township and abandoned at the intersection of Sheed Road and Gaines Road near White Oak, Ohio. That happened during heavy rain in a forested area with housing subdivisions nearby.

Passersby discovered the boy about an hour after he’d been left at the intersection.

Shelbyville police told News 8 on Saturday night that it’s begun an investigation.

The Hamilton County, Ohio, Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment to News 8 about what charges are in the arrest warrants mentioned by Colerain police. The prosecutor, Joe Deters, had told WLWT in Cincinnati, “These types of cases simply break your heart. All children should grow up loved and wanted. I hope the child ultimately ends up in a caring, loving home.”

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact the Colerain Police Department at 513-321-2677.

Allgood says an extradition warrant is being completed and an extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.