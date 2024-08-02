‘My baby is gone’: Mom of 16-year-old killed in shooting pleads for answers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Islande Theresias was 16-year-old Nathaniel Labissiere’s mom. He died on Tuesday in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis inside of his friend’s home.

“I wish I could have my baby, that is all I want,” Theresias said in a phone interview with News 8 right after leaving the funeral home on Friday. “Our son is gone. He is gone. I don’t know if we are going to have justice. I don’t know what is going to happen.”

Nathaniel was a student at Ben Davis High School. The school issued this statement, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our students. At this time, our primary focus is on supporting our students and staff as we grieve and process this heartbreaking event. We are working closely with counselors to provide resources for those who need them.”

The day began very typically. It was one of the final days before the school year started and Labissiere had gone to his friend’s house, not too far from his, to visit.

While he was at the house, he and a few others went into a bedroom and began playing and taking photos with a pistol, according to court docs.

His friend, 18-year-old Jakari Bibbs, pointed the gun at Labissiere while he said “don’t do that” laughingly.

“Nathaniel died because that gun was in Nathaniel’s face and he said put that gun away, put that gun away, put that gun away.’” Theresias said.

Bibbs told police he pulled the trigger that hit Labissiere in the throat, killing him. He said he thought he unloaded the gun before the fatal shot.

He was charged Friday with reckless homicide and pointing a firearm.

“I just want to have a chance to see whoever shot him,” Theresias said. “I could look at that person in the face to ask them, ‘why did you take my boy’s life? Why did you take my boy’s life? Why did you do that?’”

Theresia moved her kids to Indianapolis from Tampa just a few years ago, in hopes of giving them a more peaceful and fruitful lift. She said she wished they never came to the city.

Her main concern is ensuring no other mom has to go through something similar.

“For somebody to take somebody’s life away? Why? Why? Why?” Theresias said.

