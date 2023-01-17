Crime Watch 8

Mom of Lauren Spierer, missing since 2011, talks of ‘debilitating sadness’ on her birthday

Robert and Charlene Spierer address the media during a news conference in Bloomington, Ind., on June 7, 2011 as they, police and hundred of volunteers continue to search for their missing daughter, Lauren Spierer,, who disappeared June 3, 2011, walking alone toward her apartment in downtown Bloomington. Police say they suspect foul play in the disappearance of the the then-20-year-old Indiana University student, but have little information about what happened to her. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The mother of Lauren Spierer, missing for more than 11 years, talked about “debilitating sadness” that’s “overshadowed by those responsible for your absence” in a message on social media Tuesday, her 31st birthday.

Spierer vanished on June 3, 2011, after a night of partying with friends at a bar in Bloomington. Police said she was last seen leaving a friend’s place near West 11th Street and North College Avenue. They say she left alone and was walking back to her apartment when something happened. Investigators say a male friend reported the Indiana University student missing.

Her body has never been found and police have not made any arrests in the case. Investigators have received more than 800 tips and executed 10 search warrants in recent years.

Charlene Spierer wrote in the post of Facebook, “I always dread certain days. Days of significance, days that remind me of your absence, days that underscore the loss. Today is one of those days, your birthday, dear Lauren. I cannot fathom what fate took you from us. I know time is finite. Your time was unjustly so.

“Birthdays are meant to be celebratory, happy and reflective. I honestly try to be happy on this day. The day you were born was one of the happiest days of our lives.

“Your dad, Rebecca and I all approach this day in our own way. For me I am filled with debilitating sadness. This day, for me, is overshadowed by those responsible for your absence. They walk hand in hand with you, reminders of how fragile life can be. How, in an incredible instant a life can be taken without conscience or recourse.

“You are always in my thoughts and in my heart. Maybe next year will be different. Maybe next year justice will walk hand in hand with you in place of evil.”

“I celebrate you today, Lauren, as best as I can. Know that Dad, Rebecca and I love you more than words can say. You are missed.

“All my love always, Mom.”