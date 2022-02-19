Crime Watch 8

Mom sought after Shelbyville boy who has autism found abandoned in Ohio

A Shelbyville, Indiana, child who has autism was abandoned Feb. 18, 2022, along an intersection in a Cincinnati suburb, police said. (Photo Provided/Colerain, Ohio, Police Department)

COLERAIN, Ohio (WISH) — A Shelbyville, Indiana, child who has autism was abandoned Thursday night along an intersection in a Cincinnati suburb, police said.

His mother, Heather Nicole Adkins, 32, has “signed warrants” out for her arrest in connection to the abandonment of the boy. The criminal charges were not listed in a social media post Saturday afternoon.

The Colerain Police Department had sent out social media posts with the boy’s photo. They helped police on Saturday to identify the 5-year-old boy, who is safe. He is nonverbal, police said.

Police say the boy, who they’ve not publicly identified, was driven Thursday night to Colerain Township and abandoned at the intersection of Sheed Road and Gaines Road near White Oak, Ohio. That happened during heavy rain in a forested area with housing subdivisions nearby.

Passersby discovered the boy about an hour after he’d been left at the intersection.

Shelbyville police told News 8 on Saturday night that it’s begun an investigation.

The Hamilton County, Ohio, Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment to News 8 about what charges are in the arrest warrants mentioned by Colerain police. The prosecutor, Joe Deters, had told WLWT in Cincinnati, “These types of cases simply break your heart. All children should grow up loved and wanted. I hope the child ultimately ends up in a caring, loving home.”

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact the Colerain Police Department at 513-321-2677.