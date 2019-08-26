Monday bank robbery may be related to Aug. 5 robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police on Monday were on the scene of a bank robbery at the Regions Bank at North Earl Avenue and Union Street.

According to Lafayette Police Capt. Joe Clyde, police responded to the call around 2:40 p.m.

The suspect displayed a note demanding money from the teller then left the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The bank was closed as police continued to search the area.

Investigators were looking into the possibility that Monday’s robbery was tied to the Centier Bank robbery on Aug. 5. The two banks are in close proximity to each other.

Police said they have received many tips from the Centier robbery.

Anyone with information about the robberies was urged to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.