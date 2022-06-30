Crime Watch 8

Monroe County Courthouse vandalized after Roe v. Wade ruling

(Photo Provided/Monroe County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office)
by: Staff Reports
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Bloomington police are seeking the public’s help to track down the person believed to have vandalized the Monroe County Courthouse over the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Police shared photos of a person who defaced the building and a nearby memorial just after 5 p.m. Monday.

Officers believe they spray painted on the walls, “her body, her choice” and “abort the court” and more.

Anyone with any information was asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s dispatch at 812-349-2781 or message our page.

