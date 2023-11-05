Monroe County man arrested in connection to a homicide investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington man was taken into custody for his connection to a murder at a home in Bloomington early Saturday morning, police say.

The name and age of the person who died hasn’t been shared yet.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to the 5900 block of East State Road 45 for an unknown disturbance. That is in a small residential area northeast of Bloomington near New Unionville.

When officers arrived, they found the person with a gunshot wound to the head. Near their body, police say they found an “AR-15 style rifle and a civilian-style stun gun/tazer.”

Deputies took 34-year-old Bryce Leighton into custody for his connection to the shooting. Neighbors told investigators that the people who lived at the home often fought, but did not specify if Leighton resided at the home.

Leighton was taken to the Monroe County jail and is facing a felony charge of murder.

A court date has not been set yet.