Monroe County sheriff releases video of dramatic pursuit of OWI suspect

MONROE COUNTY, Ind (WISH) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released a nearly 30-minute video of a pursuit of an intoxicated driver from July 4.

MCSO posted the full video to Facebook.

Investigators said the chase began just before 7 a.m. when Lt. Allen Mullis was heading home after his shift and noticed a truck swerving across I-69 near Tapp Road.

The truck continued speeding down the interstate to avoid Mullis. At one point, the suspect was driving in the wrong direction.

After using spike strips to deflate the truck’s tires, the suspect still continued to evade deputies.

Mullis eventually forced the truck off the road, ending the chase near the Bloomington Walmart.

MCSO said the suspect, Sean Randall, is facing preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, resisting with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving.