Crime Watch 8

Mooresville woman faces battery, child neglect charges in Putnam County

A mugshot of Christine Smith, of Mooresville, who faces child neglect and battery charges in Putnam County. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Greencastle woman was arrested Friday after a state police investigation into claims of child abuse and neglect.

Christine Smith, 62, is accused of beating and neglecting a child under the age of 14 in Putnam County, according to a statement by Indiana State Police.

Investigators started looking into Smith’s behavior on Wednesday at the request of the Putnam County Department of Child Services, state police say.

According to court documents, a four-year-old child in Smith’s care had bruising to the face, back, waist and legs. Smith told investigators that the child fell out of bed.

A preliminary exam revealed the child to be “malnourished and significantly dehydrated,” according to probable cause affidavit.

After reviewing the investigation, Putnam County prosecutors issued a warrant for Smith’s arrest.

A Greencastle police officer took Smith into custody without incident Friday morning, according to state police.

Smith faces one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and one count of domestic battery with bodily injury on a person under the age of 14. She was being held without bond in the Putnam County Jail.