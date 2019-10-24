More than 100 Bloomington parking meters vandalized

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — More than 100 parking meters were intentionally damaged in Bloomington, city officials say.

A parking enforcement officer discovered the damaged parking meters on Wednesday.

According to the city, the police department is investigating the vandalism which was initially believed to be done to meters located around the courthouse square.

Officers have found additional damaged meters on nearby downtown streets.

Officials say 125 parking meters were vandalized and the damage is estimated to be at around $5,000.

Motorists can still park at the damaged meters using the ParkMobile phone app. Drivers who do not use the app will not be ticketed if they park at the damaged meters.

City officials say replacement parts have been ordered to fix the meters and repairs will be made as soon as possible.

Investigators are combing through surveillance video from downtown businesses in order to identify the person or people responsible.

If you have any information about the incident you are asked to call detective Jon Muscato at 812-349-3326.