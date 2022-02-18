Crime Watch 8

Morgan County 911 dispatcher faces child porn charge

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man who is a Morgan County 911 dispatcher and a Paragon volunteer firefighter was arrested Thursday on a charge of possession of child pornography, the Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Luke A. Jobes, 23, from Paragon, was booked into the Morgan County Jail, state police say, although an online search of a database did not show Jobes in the jail on Thursday night. Online court records on Thursday showed charged filed against Jobes on Wednesday in Morgan Superior Court 1 and an unfulfilled arrest warrant.

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began looking at Jobes on Dec. 2 after gaining information through an earlier investigation, the release says, although no details were provided. The investigation is said to have included search warrants and interviews.

The Morgan County sheriff on Thursday did not respond to a request for Jobes’ jail-booking photo.

The release also said the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office was part of the investigation, although no details were provided on its involvement.

Glen E. Koch II and Kristopher A. Fuller, both of Martinsville, are listed as attorneys for Jobes in online court records.

No initial hearing was listed in online court records.