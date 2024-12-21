33°
Indianapolis

Sheriff’s investigation asks for help identifying person in photo

Morgan County Sheriff's Office requests help identifying this person. (Provide Photo/Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the area of the 9000 block of State Road 39, south of Bunker Hill Road.

Officers say if you live near the area and have seen any suspicious people or vehicles in the area between 1-3 a.m. Dec. 21, to contact police.

The Sheriff’s Office released a photo and asked for help identifying the subject.

Public’s help requested in identifying the person in the photo. (Provided photo/Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

If you know the person in the photo, contact Detective Pat Williams at pwilliams@morgancounty.in.gov, contact our dispatch center at 765-342-5544 or reach out via Facebook Messenger.

