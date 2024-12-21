Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday is investigating a home invasion that send a man to the hospital.

At 2:40 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of North State Road 39 on a report of a 64-year-old man that had been attacked in his home.

Investigators believe the victim’s wife woke up to the sounds of her husband’s screaming and found him unconscious, but suffering from head injuries.

The male victim told detectives that an unknown male suspect attacked him and he was struck with a heavy object. It is unknown how the suspect made entry into the residence. Only the victim and his wife were in the residence at the time of the attack and no one else was injured.

The male victim was taken to Methodist Hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries. The attacker has not been located, but investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

If you know the person in the photo, contact Detective Pat Williams at pwilliams@morgancounty.in.gov, contact the Morgan County Public Safety Dispatch Center at 765-342-5544, or reach out via Facebook Messenger.