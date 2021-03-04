Mother charged in fatal crash that killed 10-year-old daughter, injured infant child

Katelyn Mings was charged in the fatal January crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter, according to Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS, In. (WISH) — A Columbus mother is facing charges in the fatal January crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter and injured her infant child.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office this week arrested Katelyn Mings, 29, of Columbus.

Mings faces a charge of causing a death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person less than 18 years of age.

Deputies were called to the area of East 25th Street in Columbus around 3 p.m. Jan. 17 on reports of a crash. When they arrived to the scene they found 10-year-old Kaydence Mings dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

Deputies say Katelyn Mings was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Webster Gilcrease and the infant child he shares with Katelyn were also found in the vehicle. All three suffered injuries in the crash and were transported to the hospital.

An investigation into the crash led to the charges against Mings.

Mings was booked into the Bartholomew County Jail where she remains in custody on $150,000 bond.