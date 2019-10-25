Mother, detective plead for information to find 21-year-old’s killer

Daiontez Locke was found dead in his car just before 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19, 2019, in the 2100 block of North Dexter Street in Indianapolis. (Photo Provided/Kelly Langford)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police and a mother are asking the public to help with an unsolved murder.

Police found Daiontez Locke, 21, dead inside his car just before 8:30 a.m Saturday in the 2100 block of North Dexter Street. Detective Brian Schemenaur with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the Marion County Coroner’s Office found trauma and determined the victim was shot to death.

Officers spoke with witnesses and collected forensics on the car. “We have spent a great deal of time processing that car with the hopes of recovering possible evidence in that car that can be useful to our investigation,” Schemenaur said.

The detective said it’s still unclear if Locke was alone or why he was on Dexter Street. The unanswered questions have increased the stress on the family. Locke’s mother, Kelly Langford, said her son is the father of a 5-month-old boy. Langford said she’s “trying to stay strong for his girlfriend because she’s struggling really bad and I’m just really sad that he’s gonna have to grow up without his father.”

Langford said her son did not go to work the night before and she believes, if he had, his murder never would’ve happened.

“I want them to be arrested. I want them to be on trial, convicted, and I want them to suffer as far as just the pain,” the grieving mother said. “Taking someone out, that’s easy. I want them to hurt. I want them to hurt like we’re hurting.”

The IMPD detective said many cases fall short of getting criminal charges filed due to lack of evidence or witnesses to come forward and do the right thing. “People talk, the streets talk, they’re people that clearly know,” Schemenaur said. “Some people that are not directly connected to it, those are the people especially that we would reach out to do the right thing.”

Locke’s mother added, “Stop talking in the streets and just speak up to where it needs to be spoken to so justice can be served. Not just only for my son, but for all cases and everything that’s going on in the families that are enduring this type of pain at this time.”

Anyone with information can call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. People can also download the mobile P3TIPS app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to crimetips.org to submit a tip.