Crime Watch 8

Mother gets 20 years in prison after conviction for daughter’s death; boyfriend to be sentenced in July

Derrick Dale (left) and Kimberly Grosklos (right) were convicted in the case. (Provided Photos/Cumberland Police Department)

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A mother has been sentenced to two decades behind bars after being convicted in the death of her 8-year-old daughter.

Kimberly Grosklos was sentenced on June 10 after being arrested and charged in 2020. Grosklos, originally charged with murder, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Her boyfriend, Derrick Dale, was also charged in the case. On June 8, he was found not guilty of murder but was convicted on three other felony charges following a trial that lasted three days. He’s set to be sentenced on July 8.

The case began in April 2020 after the girl was sent to a hospital in cardiac arrest.

Investigators alleged she had been abused for weeks leading up to her death, including via strangulation and by being whipped with jumper cables.

“The abuse this child sustained is horrific and has no place in our society,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. “While this resolution brings justice for the victim, we understand that her siblings need our continued focus and support, as they navigate this tragic adversity at such young ages.”