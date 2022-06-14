Crime Watch 8

Mother gets 20 years in prison after conviction for daughter’s death; boyfriend to be sentenced in July

Derrick Dale (left) and Kimberly Grosklos (right) were convicted in the case. (Provided Photos/Cumberland Police Department)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A mother has been sentenced to two decades behind bars after being convicted in the death of her 8-year-old daughter.

Kimberly Grosklos was sentenced on June 10 after being arrested and charged in 2020. Grosklos, originally charged with murder, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Her boyfriend, Derrick Dale, was also charged in the case. On June 8, he was found not guilty of murder but was convicted on three other felony charges following a trial that lasted three days. He’s set to be sentenced on July 8.

The case began in April 2020 after the girl was sent to a hospital in cardiac arrest.

Investigators alleged she had been abused for weeks leading up to her death, including via strangulation and by being whipped with jumper cables.

“The abuse this child sustained is horrific and has no place in our society,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. “While this resolution brings justice for the victim, we understand that her siblings need our continued focus and support, as they navigate this tragic adversity at such young ages.”

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Kokomo

Indiana News /

Children’s Museum making changes following ‘Juneteenth Watermelon Salad’ controversy

Local /

Consejos para mantener tu aire acondicionado funcionando durante la ola de calor

Latinx /

How to determine how much money you actually need in retirement

On The Money /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.