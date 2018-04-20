Mother holds vigil to mark five years since her son was shot, killed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mom is honoring the life of her son who was shot and killed five years ago.

Every year, Brenda Hutson holds a memorial in honor of her son, Reggie Hill, who was shot and killed on April 5, 2013.

She says his shooting death was likely a drug deal gone bad, with someone trying to rob her son and the two exchanging shots.

No one has been arrested for his death.

IMPD says they presented their case to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, but a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office says there was not enough evidence to file charges in his death.

Brenda says she wants to remind people of the impact violence has on a family, even five years later.

“When people pull the trigger they don’t realize that it not only affects you, you not only take a person, but now you’ve got the whole family, sisters, his son, his dad. My son who was the one was the one who found him. How do we go on every day? We go by faith, we go by faith. I’s a sad situation. It’s the way of the world. Is it right? No. But if we come together, we can something done with this, but we gotta come together,” she said.

There was a balloon and dove release held on Saturday, April 7 at the apartment complex where Reggie was shot and killed near 52nd Street and Georgetown Road.