Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Mother in Silver Alert with 2-year-old boy faces criminal charges

Indianapolis police say 2-year-old Nyeir Vance (left) was taken Sunday night by his noncustodial mother, 22-year-old Naje Jackson. (Provided photos/IMPD)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis mother who was the subject of a Monday Silver Alert along with a 2-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with three counts of resisting law enforcement, online court records show.

Naje Jackson, 22, will have an initial hearing to be formally charged on Thursday morning in Marion Superior Court 17. Online court records show Jackson is charged with one felony count of resisting law enforcement causing bodily injury, and two misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement knowingly/intentionally forcibly resist/obstruct.

She was in a Marion County jail on Wednesday night. The online jail records also listed three additional criminal charges: a felony charge of battery against a public safety official, a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, and an additional misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.

Details on what led to the charges was not immediately available Wednesday night.

Jackson’s bond was set Wednesday at $500.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Monday issued a Silver Alert for the boy, Nyeir Vance, and Jackson, the child’s noncustodial mother. Police indicated she’d taken the child. The alert said the pair had last been seen around 9 p.m. Sunday near Colorado Avenue and 30th Street. That’s on the city’s east side a few block northwest of the I-70 interchange for Emerson Avenue.

IMPD announced on Tuesday afternoon on social media that Nyeir and Jackson were both “located safely.”

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Terre Haute man dies in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Golden Apple Award Winners: Class...
Education /
Grand jury indicts Daniel Penny...
National News /
Steel producer to invest $115...
Indiana News /
Mayor: Weekend music festival will...
Crime Watch 8 /
Lawyers for Delphi murders suspect...
News /
Indiana University, Purdue University officially...
Education /
Fiery truck crash in Indy...
I-Team 8 /