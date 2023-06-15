Mother in Silver Alert with 2-year-old boy faces criminal charges

Indianapolis police say 2-year-old Nyeir Vance (left) was taken Sunday night by his noncustodial mother, 22-year-old Naje Jackson. (Provided photos/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis mother who was the subject of a Monday Silver Alert along with a 2-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with three counts of resisting law enforcement, online court records show.

Naje Jackson, 22, will have an initial hearing to be formally charged on Thursday morning in Marion Superior Court 17. Online court records show Jackson is charged with one felony count of resisting law enforcement causing bodily injury, and two misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement knowingly/intentionally forcibly resist/obstruct.

She was in a Marion County jail on Wednesday night. The online jail records also listed three additional criminal charges: a felony charge of battery against a public safety official, a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, and an additional misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.

Details on what led to the charges was not immediately available Wednesday night.

Jackson’s bond was set Wednesday at $500.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Monday issued a Silver Alert for the boy, Nyeir Vance, and Jackson, the child’s noncustodial mother. Police indicated she’d taken the child. The alert said the pair had last been seen around 9 p.m. Sunday near Colorado Avenue and 30th Street. That’s on the city’s east side a few block northwest of the I-70 interchange for Emerson Avenue.

IMPD announced on Tuesday afternoon on social media that Nyeir and Jackson were both “located safely.”