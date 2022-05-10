Crime Watch 8

Mother of Chris Beaty sues Indianapolis over his death in 2020 downtown riots

A photograph of Chris Beaty is displayed May 28, 2021, at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mother of former Indiana University football player and Indianapolis icon Chris Beaty has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Indianapolis.

She also sued Mayor Joe Hogsett, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and its chief, Randal Taylor.

In the suit filed in federal court in Indianapolis, Beaty’s mother Debra Cooper also claims Beaty’s 14th Amendment rights were violated.

Beaty was shot and killed near his apartment on May 30, 2020, while trying to help someone who was being robbed during the downtown riots following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Cooper is claiming the city took no action to prevent the violence that took place after the scheduled protest ultimately leading to her son’s death.

