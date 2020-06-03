Mother of man fatally shot by IMPD to call for independent investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mother of Dreasjon “Sean” Reed and her attorneys on Wednesday have planned a public news conference to call for an independent investigation of his fatal shooting by city police.

The news conference was announced late Tuesday night. Demetree Wynn, mother of Dreasjon “Sean” Reed, and attorneys Swaray Conteh and Fatima Johnson will speak at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot adjacent to the Michigan Road Library at West 62nd Street and North Michigan Road. The conference will air on WISH-TV, WISHTV.com and the WISH-TV app and Facebook page.

The parking lot is near where Reed was shot and killed May 6 following a pursuit with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Reed streamed the chase on Facebook Live. WISH-TV’s YouTube page has more than an hour of Sean Reed’s Facebook Live post. Reed’s last words were expletives toward the police chasing him.

Police say Reed and an IMPD officer exchanged gunfire before he was fatally shot. No police officers were hurt.

After the shooting, the Facebook Live continued and an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was heard saying “looks like it’s gonna be a closed casket, homie.” IMPD suspended the officer, who has not been named.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears has called on an independent prosecutor to look into whether criminal charges should be filed. IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team is handling the criminal investigation. An internal affairs investigation is also ongoing, IMPD has said.

In addition to the independent investigation, Reed’s mother and the attorneys also want the Marion County coroner’s report, and the names of the officers who were involved in his shooting death and the name of the officer who made the recorded Facebook Live comment.

Also, the attorneys will ask for more witnesses to come forward.