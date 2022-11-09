Crime Watch 8

Mother of slain Delphi teen speaks out in nationally televised interview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carrie Timmons spoke with “Inside Edition” Tuesday night. Her daughter Liberty “Libby” German, and her friend Abigail “Abby” Williams were murdered in February 2017.

On Oct. 31, Delphi resident Richard Allen was charged with murdering the teens.

“If it turns out he was the killer, how did he manage to go unnoticed for almost six years? There are a lot of questions left unanswered, more questions now than before,” Timmons said on the nationally syndicated program.

In February 2017 the bodies of German and Williams were found near a creek not far from the abandoned railroad bridge where the girls were hiking. Timmons told “Inside Edition” only someone from the area would know how to access those trails.

“It just seems logical that they had some kind of local ties at least, but I didn’t expect him to live literally right under everyone’s noses,” Timmons said.

Allen appeared to be hiding in plain sight and he was spotted a local bar with a sketch of the suspect right behind him.

“Pretty brave, bold, like it didn’t matter, like he was right there living life every day,” said Timmons.

Timmons said while she’s relieved Allen is in custody, she is still reliving memories of losing her daughter.

“Regardless of the arrest, it doesn’t bring her back,” Timmons said. “I’m still going to be living life wondering what she would be doing at this point or that point.”

Allen was recently moved to a state facility for his own safety, according to officials.

A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22 to determine if court documents in this case can be released to the public.