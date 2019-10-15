Mother turns self in after son in gunbattle with police at school

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The mother of a 14-year-old who exchanged gunfire with police before shooting himself inside a school turned herself in to authorities on Tuesday on charges she faces in connection to the teen.

Ten months after the shootout, Mary York, 43, faces charges in Wayne County. Her son, Brandon Clegg, fatally shot himself after exchanging fire with officers on Dec. 13, 2018, at David W. Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond.

At the time, York was credited with calling 911 before the shooting, allowing officers to respond more quickly.

She now faces six felonies and a misdemeanor in the case.

On Oct. 11, York was charged with: dangerous control of a child/permitting a child to possess a firearm; neglect of a dependent/deprives dependent of necessary support; neglect of a dependent/places dependent in situation that endangers the dependent and criminal recklessness.

Court documents detail the charges against York, including that Clegg had fired a gun inside of the family residence in October 2018 and that York didn’t notify police or remove the guns from the residence.

Online records on Tuesday did not show a court date for York.