Mother who adopted child, fled to Canada, turns herself in

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The mother who abandoned her adopted child and fled to Canada is now in custody.

Kristine Barnett turned herself in to authorities Thursday morning, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office also says she has since bonded out of jail.

As we previously reported, she and her ex-husband were accused of abandoning their adopted daughter in a Lafayette apartment.

Kristine’s ex-husband, Michael Barnett, turned himself in on Wednesday. He bonded out an hour after he was booked.

Barnett has a $500 cash bond and a $5,000 surety. According to the Tippecanoe County Jail, Barnett will have her initial hearing Thursday afternoon if she does not post bond.

