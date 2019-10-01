Motion to dismiss filed in neglect case against parents accused of abandoning adopted daughter

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — There were new filings made Monday in the case of a couple accused of leaving their adopted daughter alone in a Lafayette apartment and moving to Canada.

Michael and Kristine Barnett made their first appearance in court on Friday.

Michael’s attorney Terrance Kinnard filed a motion on Monday to have neglect charges dismissed, along with a brief supporting his motion.

News 8 was in court Friday as the Barnetts appeared together before the magistrate in Tippecanoe County.

Both had not guilty pleas automatically entered on their behalf and were told of their next appearance.

Kinnard promised to file a motion by Monday evening asking for specifications what part of the neglect charge prosecutors are pursuing. That’s because neglect of a dependent can refer to a child under the age of 18 or an adult with a physical or mental disability.

If you have been following this case for the last three weeks, you know depending on the theory from prosecutors, either could apply.

As of Monday night, it’s not clear if that filing has been made.

The Barnetts are due back in court Dec. 27 and a trial has been tentatively set for Jan. 28.

Both were ordered to have no contact with their adoptive daughter. Kinnard told News 8 it’s been years since they’ve had physical interaction with her.