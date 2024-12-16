Motorcyclist dead after hit-and-run collision near East 16th Street/North Post Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcyclist died Sunday after being struck in a hit-and-run collision on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, IMPD East District officers responded to the intersection of E. 16th St. and N. Post Rd. on a report of a personal injury accident. Officers arrived to the scene, where they learned the motorcycle and another vehicle had collided. Medical services arrived and transported the motorcyclist to an area hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after arrival, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers learned the vehicle that collided with the motorcyclist did not stay at the scene.

Investigators did not immediately provide any additional information.