Crime Watch 8

Man dies after 3 shot at barbershop on east side

A man died and a woman was in critical condition after three people were shot on the afternoon of Sept. 30, 2022, at a barbershop on the city's east side, Indianapolis police say. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died, a woman was in critical condition and another man was stable after a shooting Friday afternoon at a barbershop, Indianapolis police say.

An officer from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department who was patrolling shortly before 2 p.m. Friday west of East 10th Street and North Bosart Avenue saw two people running, and the officer pursued them on foot, said IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.

Moments later, IMPD responded to a report of shots fired at Champz BarberShop, 4615 E. 10th St., where a man was found dead and a woman was found shot.

Later, police learned that another man who’d been shot at the barbershop went to the nearby Chase Bank for medical help. IMPD says the man was stable.

The woman was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will identify the man who died and later release his name, age and cause of death.

IMPD did not identify the woman or man who were injured in the shooting.

The barbershop sits amid other shops, restaurants and homes on the city’s east side between South Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.

IMPD got search warrants for buildings in the area, Cook said.

“There (is) a lot of speculation of what led up to this, whether it was a disagreement, whether it was a robbery,” the IMPD sergeant said.

IMPD did not catch up with the two people seen running from the scene. Cook said those people should return to the scene. If they were injured and went to seek medical help, they should get that aid and then contact police.