Man driving around, shooting at people in Muncie taken into custody after pursuit, crash

A chase involving multiple police agencies on March 3, 2021, ended in the 500 block of West Centennial Avenue north of the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Muncie. (WISH Photo/Demie Johnson)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man was driving around and shooting at people Wednesday afternoon, setting off a vehicle chase involving multiple police agencies on roads in Delaware County and in Muncie.

Sgt. Coley McCutcheon, the public information officer for the Pendleton district of the state police, said in a tweet that the chase has ended and a suspect is in custody. State police will lead the investigation, which includes multiple crime scenes throughout Delaware County. Social media indicates some of the gunfire happened in and around Selma, a town of 800 people that’s east of Muncie.

The suspect, a man who has not been named, was hospitalized at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. It was also unknown how he was injured, but the chase ended when he crashed into another car in front of a home in the 500 block of West Centennial Avenue, which is north of the Delaware County Fairgrounds, authorities said.

No police were injured in the chase although the man fired shots at police officers and other people, authorities said. It was not immediately known if police used weapons during the chase.

A woman who was a passenger in the man’s vehicle got away safely, police said. Police said the woman may have been held hostage, but they don’t know yet.

Police did not say if anyone besides the suspect was injured.

Muncie Police Department also issued a statement, which said the pursuit began around 1:40 p.m. The statement also said schools were put on lockdown as a result of the incident.

State police asked witnesses who may have video of the event, or anyone with damage to a home or vehicle, to call the State Police Pendleton district at (765) 778-2121 or 1-800-527-4752.

