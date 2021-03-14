Crime Watch 8

Multiple victims in homicide on city’s near east side, police say

(WISH Photo/Andrew More)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say they’re investigating a homicide with multiple victims on the city’s near east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 8:15 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of East New York and North Randolph streets on a report of a person shot.

Police initially said one person was found with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and that the victim was in critical condition. Around 9:41 p.m., police by email said the shooting was “now a homicide with multiple victims.”

No additional information about the number of people shot or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the Sawmill Apartments on the city’s southeast side, where a woman had been found shot inside an apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene.

