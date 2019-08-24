Multiple victims injured in shooting on city’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are on the scene of a shooting that has left multiple people injured on the city’s near north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police were called to the 2300 block of Guilford Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday on reports of a person shot.

IMPD officer Michael Hewitt confirmed to News 8 that more than one victim was injured in the shooting.

It is unclear how many victims were shot and what their conditions are. Details about a possible suspect have not been released at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Updates will be provided once more information becomes available.

