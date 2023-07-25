Multistate investigation leads to 2 arrested for trading child porn

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were arrested after a multistate investigation by the Indiana State Police led to the discovery of child pornography trading.

On June 26, state police detectives were contacted by the Odon town marshal with a tip that 24-year-old Matthew Taylor of Montgomery, Indiana, was possibly in possession of child pornography.

Montgomery is in Daviess County, two hours south of Indianapolis.

Officers began their investigation on Taylor and soon obtained a search warrant. Investigators executed the warrant on Taylor’s residence and arrested Taylor for possessing marijuana, methamphetamine, and other paraphernalia.

Investigators also searched Taylor’s electronic devices and located child pornography.

During the search, officers learned Taylor was trading child pornography with a man in Missouri.

Detectives contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Digital Investigation Unit regarding a child pornography investigation involving Stephen Marez of Farmington, Missouri.

On July 13, Missouri State Highway troopers conducted a traffic stop on Marez for a violation.

During the stop, officers questioned Marez and searched his cell phone based on information given by Indiana State Police. Officers then found video files of child pornography, and took Marez into custody.

Marez is facing felony charges for possessing and promoting child pornography.

Taylor is also facing felony charges for possessing child pornography and methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor charges for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Taylor was being held at the Daviess County jail. A jury trial is set for Nov. 14.