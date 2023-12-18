Muncie drug dealer to spend over a decade for armed trafficking of fentanyl pills

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Muncie drug dealer was sentenced to over a decade in federal prison for armed trafficking of fentanyl pills, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

Jesse Daniel Ross, II, 23, was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Drug Enforcement Administrators observed Ross selling a total of 1,000 fentanyl pills for $3,000 on multiple occasions earlier this year.

On June 12, officers executed a search warrant at Ross’ home in Muncie and found over 3,000 more pills containing 779 grams of fentanyl, over $12,000 in cash, and two loaded handguns within arm’s reach of the drug stash and money.

Ross admitted in an interview with investigators that he was selling “M30” labeled fentanyl pills to as many as four people per day.

Police say that at the time of Ross’ arrest, he was on probation in Delaware County following a prior conviction for dealing narcotics in the presence of a minor.

A judge ordered Ross to serve five years of probation following his release.

“The ongoing fentanyl crisis continues to ravage our families and communities—drug poisonings are now the leading cause of death for Americans 18 to 45 years old. The defendant had a direct hand in pushing thousands of these poisonous pills into Muncie’s neighborhoods,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, in a release. “Armed fentanyl traffickers are a top priority of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. With our federal, state, and local partners, we are committed to dismantling these operations and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.”