Crime Watch 8

Muncie man convicted of child seduction

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie man was convicted of child seduction on Thursday after not allowing a boy to hang out with friends if he did not perform sexual acts with him, according to court papers.

Douglass Howard, 55, is convicted of two counts of child seduction, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

On Jan. 13, 2020, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a girl saying she had found inappropriate text messages on her father’s cellphone. The messages were between her father and a boy.

According to court docs, in October 2017, Howard and the boy were working at a mobile home on the east side of Muncie. The boy is now 21 years old.

According to court docs, the man “would constantly be asking for sexual things that the victim continued to deny,” court papers say. “Because the victim would not comply with Mr. Howard’s requests he would not allow the victim to do things or would take privileges away from the victim.”

While working in the mobile home, Howard became frustrated with the boy and told him to go to the bathroom.

The boy went to the bathroom. A few minutes later, Howard came in to the bathroom and performed oral sex on him.

“Mr. Howard stayed fully dressed during the incident,” court papers say. “Mr. Howard told him ‘thank you’ and that he was proud of him.”

Soon after, Howard bought a truck for the boy.

“Then when the victim wouldn’t consent to any more sexual activity, Mr. Howard sold the truck,” according to court docs. “The victim stated Mr. Howard continues to use these tactics to try and get him to do more sexual activity with him. This has included not allowing him to participate in school activities or do things with friends.”

Howard denied any sexual activity with the boy. His sentencing is set for Jan. 30.