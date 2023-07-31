Muncie, Indiana police share new details on mass shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Two juveniles were among the nearly 20 people wounded at a Sunday morning shooting in Muncie that killed one. Five of the victims were still in the hospital Monday morning, and one person is in critical condition.

Muncie leaders spoke at a press conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to share additional details.

They do not believe one person targeted this group of people. They are unable to provide additional details, as the investigation is ongoing.

Just before 1:20 a.m., first responders with the Muncie Police Department and the Muncie Fire Department were sent to the intersection of South Hackley and East Willard streets on reports of multiple people shot.

There was a block party happening at the intersection with 500 to 1,000 in attendance, according to Muncie Police Department Chief Nathan Sloan.

Upon their arrival, they found multiple people shot, Muncie Police Department Deputy Chief Melissa Criswell said. They also found a 30-year-old man, who was confirmed dead. He has been identified as Joseph Bonner, of Muncie.

Police officers took people from the scene to the hospital in their patrol cars.

Of the five people still in the hospital, three will be transported to Indianapolis hospitals.

“We do not believe this was an act of a single gunman in an attempt to target specific people,” Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour said. “We do not know what led to the decision of this violence, but we know that these terrible tragedies are more likely to happen late at night when judgment is impaired.”

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact their department at 765-747-4838.