Muncie man arrested for child molestation

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie man was arrested this week after he was accused of engaging with sexual activities with a 13-year-old girl.

Daniel Serf Jr., 22, is preliminarily charged with two counts of child molesting, a felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

According to Muncie police, police in Middletown, Ohio, said they found Serf with the girl when they conducted a traffic stop in Middletown on May 30. Middletown is about 80 miles southeast of Muncie.

According to officials, the girl told family members and authorities that she had “consensual” sex with Serf. The age of consent for sexual activity in Indiana is 16.

The girl also said she spent several days with Serf at his home in Muncie after misleading her father about her location.

According to court documents, the girl said Serf knew she was 13 years old and that he was ok with her being 13 years old.”

Serf told a Muncie police officer on Wednesday that he believed the girl was 16. He said he had driven to Ohio to buy her a $5 box of crackers after she told him she was hungry. Serf also told officials he had sex with the girl twice and said they communicated online for about a month before meeting.

Serf said he sent the girl money and bought her an iPhone.

Serf was taken to the Delaware County Jail on Friday and is being held on $100,000 bond.