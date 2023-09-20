Muncie man charged with murdering ex-wife after body found at abandoned trailer

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie man has been preliminarily charged with the murder of his ex-wife after leaving her body at an abandoned mobile home, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by News 8 on Wednesday says that, on Sept. 6, Muncie police officers arrived at the Muncie City Hall in reference to a missing person.

Officers spoke with two women who said they had not seen their mother, Marcia Curtis, since Sept. 1. They told investigators that it was unusual to not hear from their mother and that the last person to have seen her was her ex-husband, 50-year-old Ceaser Curtis.

Investigators contacted Ceaser, who confirmed he picked up Marcia from her place of work in Portland, Indiana, and drove her back to Muncie. On the car ride back, Ceaser told officers he and Marcia were arguing.

When they arrived back in Muncie, court papers say, Marcia asked to be let out of the car. Ceaser told investigators that he let Marcia out of the vehicle near Jackson Street and Butterfield Road, and drove away.

On Sept. 12, detectives spoke with one of Marcia’s daughters, who told officers that she “believed Ceasar knew where her mother was and feared the worst.”

Court documents say investigators then spoke with a witness who let Ceaser borrow his vehicle the night of Sept. 1. The witness told officers that Ceaser had borrowed his car several times in the past, but on Sept. 1, asked to drive the vehicle alone “because there would be arguing between (him) and Marcia.”

Later on Sept. 12, detectives spoke with Ceaser again. He reiterated the story originally told to investigators, adding that he and Marcia were arguing because she was speaking to other men.

On Sept. 14, detectives spoke with a third witness, who told investigators that Ceaser had asked her to kill Marcia shortly after their divorce earlier in 2023. Later in the day, the second witness spoke with investigators and told them that Ceaser confessed to killing Marcia to him.

The second witness told officers that Ceaser told him that while arguing with Marcia, he drove out to a reservoir near an old family farm belonging to Ceaser’s family. There, he hit Marcia with a baseball bat and left her at the abandoned trailer on the farm property, the second witness said.

Investigators went to the abandoned trailer mentioned by the witness, and located Marcia’s body.

Ceaser was taken into custody around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 14. He was being held Wednesday at the Delaware County jail without bond.

Prosecutors say they plan to charge Ceaser if found guilty as a habitual offender. He committed arson in August 2000, and drove while intoxicated and endangered another person in October 2009.

An initial hearing for Ceaser is set for Sept. 29.