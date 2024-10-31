Man found guilty of murdering 3 family members in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A jury on Wednesday convicted a 30-year-old Muncie man for killing three members of the same family in July 2022, the Delaware County prosecutor says.

Devin X. Myers was convicted of murdering Malcolm Perdue, 69, Kyndra Skinner, 51, and their grandson, Kyler Musick, 19. Myers had been listed upon his arrest as being from Milford.

Another Muncie man, Daniel L. Jones, is scheduled for a jury trial in connection to the triple homicide. He faces two murder charges.

Muncie Police Department officers about 4:50 a.m. July 13, 2022, were sent to a report of a break-in, a robbery and a shooting at a home on South Liberty Street. The bodies of Perdue and Skinner were found with gunshot wounds near the rear of the home, police reported.

Jones and Myers drove away from the home in a stolen, dark-colored GMC, according to police. Court papers say Myers told Jones he had shot his friend in the face, wrapped the body in plastic, and then got rid of the body with his girlfriend’s help.

Musick’s body was found July 14, 2022, near a Muncie reservoir. Myers and Jones were arrested the same day.

In addition to the three murder convictions, the jury found Myers guilty of armed robbery; criminal confinement; conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury; and obstruction of justice.

A news release issued Wednesday from Prosecutor Eric M. Hoffman said, “After the jury returned their verdicts the Defendant admitted that at the time of the commission of murder, he used a firearm which subjects Myers to a sentencing enhancement for the use of the firearm. Myers also admitted to being an habitual offender in that he has accumulated at least 2 prior felony convictions,” battery with a deadly weapon and armed robbery.

As a result, Myers could face sentencing enhancements for being a habitual offender, and using firearms to commit crimes.

The prosecutor said in the release, “Make no mistake about it – Devin Myers is a very dangerous predator. He viciously executed three people from the same family.”

Hoffman said he hopes Myers goes to prison for life after his sentencing scheduled for Dec. 20.

Jones’ trial is set to start Nov. 18 in Delaware Circuit Court 5, which is where Myers was convicted.

Daniel L. Jones (Provided Photo/Delaware County Jail)

