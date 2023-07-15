Muncie man sentenced to 35 years for attempted murder

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Friday for the attempted murder of George Harker Jr. on Aug. 23, 2019.

Terence Walker, 39, was convicted for a felony charge of attempted murder by a Delaware County jury on June 8.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Muncie police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Princeton and Hartford Avenues on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Harker with a gunshot wound in the back. Harker was able to speak with officers and tell them that he had been shot by Walker.

Harker was taken to a local hospital before being flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital by helicopter for his injuries.

Investigators interviewed several witnesses on the scene who said a dark blue or black SUV-style vehicle was seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

Officers also interviewed a woman who was with Harker when the shooting happened.

Court docs say the woman told investigators that she and Harker were riding bicycles in the neighborhood when a dark-colored SUV drove by them, but turned around and approached them.

The SUV, occupied by a black man and a white woman, stopped in between the woman and Harker. The woman told investigators she recognized Walker as the driver of the vehicle.

Walker spoke to Harker, using expletives to ask if Harker remembered stealing Walker’s car. The woman told officers that Walker’s allegation referred to a previous incident involving the three of them.

Court papers say Walker then fired one shot from a gun at Harker before fleeing the scene.

Detectives say that they were able to locate the woman in the vehicle with Walker. Docs say she spoke with investigators, saying that Walker went to her residence the morning of Aug. 19 and asked if she wanted to “make some plays,” or make money through drugs.

The woman agreed to tag along. Walker then asked her to drive the SUV he was driving. The woman told investigators that they picked an unknown black male and an unknown white female. They dropped off the woman at another residence after driving around the neighborhood.

While driving on Hartford Avenue, the woman told officers they passed Harker and a white female who were riding bicycles. Walker then told her to stop and looked back at Harker. After learning from the other male in the car that Harker was the man on the bicycle, Walker told the woman to turn around.

The woman told detectives she refused. Walker then told her to move so he could drive, so she got in the back seat to allow Walker to drive.

Walker then turned the SUV around and approached Harker and the other female. Walker stopped beside Harker and asked about a stolen car before firing one shot at Harker.

The SUV then fled down Hartford Avenue. Terence and the other black male exited the SUV near the intersection of McGalliard Road and Broadway Avenue, half a mile away from the shooting. The second woman told officers she then drove away as Walker and the second male ran towards the Muncie Mall.

Court docs say investigators reviewed security camera footage from a nearby gas station and the Muncie Mall. Walker and the second male were seen on camera running through the gas station parking lot and seen walking through the mall.

Walker was later taken into custody on Aug. 30, 2023.

Online court documents say Walker is also facing various drug-related charges, as well as carrying a handgun as a convicted felon and operating a vehicle with a fake license plate. A hearing for these charges was scheduled for Oct. 10.