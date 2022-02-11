Crime Watch 8

Muncie man tells police he killed brother’s housemate on Cardinal Greenway

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Muncie arrested a man for the murder of his brother’s housemate.

Jason Harris, 32, of Muncie, faces six counts, including murder, criminal confinement, and a gun charge.

On Tuesday, Kyle Harris contacted police and said that his housemate, Erik Sparks, was missing.

Harris told police that he and his brother, Jason Harris, had argued Monday night after coming home from a party and his brother had pointed a gun at him. He said that Sparks wanted Jason Harris to leave the house.

Kyle Harris said that when he woke up Tuesday morning, Sparks was gone and Jason Harris was at the house. When he asked where Sparks was, Kyle Harris said his brother made a motion with his hand, pulling his thumb across his throat as if Sparks was dead.

Kyle Harris also told police that after he reported Sparks missing, his brother told him that they needed to leave town.

Police stopped by the house to investigate and found Jason Harris inside the house and several packed bags by the door. Officers were aware that Jason Harris had a violent history, including an incident where he stabbed his brother.

Officers took Jason Harris to City Hall for an interview.

During the interview with investigators, Jason Harris admitted to killing Sparks on Monday night, according to court documents.

Jason Harris told police he got into a car with Sparks and left the house on South Clark Street after arguing with his brother. He admitted that while in the car, he and Sparks got into an argument and he ordered Sparks to stop the car.

Harris said he then walked Sparks down the Cardinal Greenway at gunpoint, ordered Sparks to his knees, and shot him three to four times with a .40 caliber handgun. He told police he blacked out after the shooting, and when he came to, he realized what he did and found Sparks lying on the ground. Harris directed police to Sparks’ body, which was found covered in snow near the trail.

Jason Harris is being held without bond in the Delaware County Jail.

He is scheduled to be formally charged in court on Wednesday.