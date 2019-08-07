Muncie PD arrests student with gun following threat

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A student in Muncie has been arrested after threatening to come to school with a gun.
The Muncie Police Department says a male student left Muncie Central High School earlier in the day and threatened to return later with a gun.
Officers took him into custody, in possession of a handgun, near the intersection of E. Myrtle Ave. and N. Walnut St. a short time later.
Police are expected to release more information at a 5:30 p.m. press conference.
Muncie Community Schools released this statement:
This afternoon, a Central High School security officer received a tip that a student was armed outside of the building and the Muncie Police Department (MPD) was immediately contacted. Central High School security officers acted promptly to assist MPD. The individual was in custody minutes after the call was received. All students were safe and dismissed at their normal time.Muncie Community Schools