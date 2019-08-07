Muncie PD arrests student with gun following threat

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A student in Muncie has been arrested after threatening to come to school with a gun.

The Muncie Police Department says a male student left Muncie Central High School earlier in the day and threatened to return later with a gun.

Officers took him into custody, in possession of a handgun, near the intersection of E. Myrtle Ave. and N. Walnut St. a short time later.

Police are expected to release more information at a 5:30 p.m. press conference.

Muncie Community Schools released this statement: