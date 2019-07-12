Person of interest in credit union robbery arrested

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The person of interest in a recent credit union robbery in Muncie has been arrested, according to the Muncie Police Department.

Jeremy Snider, 32, has been taken into custody days after he allegedly robbed the Prime Trust Federal Credit Union.

A customer of the credit union was injured after confronting Snider during the robbery on Wednesday. Police said the victim suffered a graze wound from being shot.

Details surrounding Snider’s arrest have not been released.

Previous Story:

The Muncie Police Department has identified a person of interest in a recent credit union robbery.

MPD is searching for 32-year-old Jeremy Snider.

Police want to speak with him regarding Wednesday’s robbery of the Prime Trust Federal Credit Union in the 3200 block of S. Madison St.

During the robbery, a customer confronted the suspect, who then shot the customer. The customer suffered a graze wound.

Police warn not to approach Snider, but to instead call 911.

A person with a gun encounters a customer July 19, 2019, during the robbery of the PrimeTrust Credit Union, 3230 S. Madison St. in Muncie, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Muncie Police Department)

