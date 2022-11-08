Crime Watch 8

Muncie police arrest man following fatal shooting of woman

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Muncie police officers arrested a man for his involvement in a shooting that killed one woman and injured another.

Police say they arrested 19-year-old Darnzell D. Drummer. He’s facing preliminary charges for murder.

According to a release, police received reports of a shooting Friday in the 800 block of Monroe Street. When police arrived, they found two women with gunshot wounds. Both women were taken to the hospital. Police say one woman, 43-year-old Joanie Elaine Webb, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say the other woman is 37-years-old, but did not provide her name. They say she’s in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is still active. Anyone with more information should contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867.