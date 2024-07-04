Muncie police chase leads to fatal crash; Suspect arrested

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against a woman who led police and deputies on a chase in Muncie that resulted in death and the loss of a fetus.

According to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office, 40-year-old Olivia LaRue faces a litany of charges:

– Resisting Law Enforcement Resulting in Death, a Level 3 Felony.

– Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Resulting in Death, a Level 4 Felony.

– Driving While Suspended Resulting in Death, a Level 5 Felony.

– Operating a Motor Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 5 Felony.

– Resisting Law Enforcement Resulting in Seriously Bodily Injury, a Level 5 Felony.

– Driving While Suspended, Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 6 Felony.

– Involuntary Manslaughter, a Level 5 Felony.

– Resisting Law Enforcement, a Level 6 Felony.

– Unlawful carrying of a Handgun, a Level 5 Felony.

– Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Level 6 Felony.

– Criminal Recklessness, a Level 5 Felony.

– Aggressive Driving, a Class A Misdemeanor.

– Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, a Class A Infraction.

– Reckless Driving, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The events leading to the pursuit and subsequent tragedy were outlined in a timeline provided by the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office:

LaRue had a prior legal history, including arrests for drug offenses and failure to appear in court.

In August 2023, LaRue faced new charges in Madison County, prompting the Delaware County Prosecutor to seek the revocation of her bail. A motion filed on August 18, 2023 cited concerns about public safety, but a scheduled hearing in October was missed by LaRue, resulting in a bench warrant for her arrest.

On Jan. 24, 2024, law enforcement officers attempted to arrest LaRue on the outstanding warrant. She fled from police, leading to a pursuit that tragically ended in a crash in Muncie.

Regarding the officers involved in the pursuit, the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office said his review found no criminal wrongdoing and said they will not be charged.