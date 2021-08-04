Crime Watch 8

Muncie police officer pleads guilty to concealing, failing to report inappropriate use of force

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Muncie Police Department officer on Wednesday pleaded guilty to concealing and failing to report another officer’s inappropriate use of force during a 2018 arrest, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana.

Dalton Kurtz, 32, faces a maximum of three years in prison.

Kurtz and MPD officer Chase Winkle responded to a call on June 5, 2018, when three juveniles fled from officers after crashing a vehicle into a building.

One of the juveniles was found a short time later lying face down in a yard with his arms extended out in front of him, authorities said. That’s when Winkle ran toward the juvenile and kicked him in the head.

According to testimony and court documents, Kurtz knew Winkle’s actions were illegal but he did not report it and instead he concealed it by writing a false report.

Winkle, along with other Muncie police officers, were previously indicted for charges including use of excessive force and false reporting.

Winkle pleaded not guilty to those charges. His trial is scheduled for January 2022.