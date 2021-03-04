Muncie teenager charged after 3 Detroit men found dead

Muncie Police Department officers were called about 11:35 a.m. Feb. 19, 2021, to an apartment in the 2500 block of North Elgin Street. (WISH Photo/Tylor Brummett)

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A Muncie teenager has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of three Michigan men found in a Muncie apartment.

Chandler Willard Harris II, who turned 18 on Thursday, was being held without bond Thursday in the Delaware County Jail.

He faces preliminary charges of murder and robbery.

Muncie police on Feb. 19 found the bodies of three Detroit men — 30-year-old Adrian Demarlo George Jr., 25-year-old Devonte Earl Hollis and 27-year-old Terence Thomas, 27 — in a unit at the Elgin Manor Apartments.

Another teenager who reported the shootings, 18-year-old Juniyah Yvette Simmons of Anderson, has been charged with obstruction of justice in the case.