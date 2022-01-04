Crime Watch 8

Muncie woman found guilty of drug deal leading to death of fetus, mother

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A jury on Tuesday convicted a Muncie woman of drug dealing that led to the death of a pregnant woman and the fetus she carried for eight months, the Delaware County prosecutor said in a news release.

Jessica M. Campbell, who turns 34 on Thursday, could face from 20 to 40 years in prison when she is sentenced at 9 a.m. Jan. 31 in Delaware Circuit Court 2.

“This marks the first time in Delaware County history that a drug dealer has been held criminally accountable for killing another person by illegally selling narcotics,” said the release.

The law used to charge Campbell took effect on July 1, 2018.

Muncie Police say Campbell on July 30, 2018, supposedly sold heroin to Ashley Nicole Rudisill, 27. Police just before 9 a.m. July 31, 2018, found Rudisell unresponsive on the living room floor of a home in the 4400 block of North Old State Road 3. Rudisell and the fetus died at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Rudisill was arrested a few days later.

Police later learned Campbell had sold Rudisill a lethal dose of fentanyl instead of heroin.

In the release, the prosecutor warned other drug dealers that if their customers die of overdoses, he will prosecute the dealers and hold them accountable.