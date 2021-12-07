Crime Watch 8

Murder charge filed in Grant County cold case

GRANT COUNTY, Ind (WISH) – A charge of murder has been filed in a nearly 20-year-old case, according to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office.

The charge has been filed against Darwish Bowlds for the murder of Jessie “Pete” Flowers.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Bowlds and he was taken into custody on Dec. 1 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to the department.

“Today is a day that will start the journey to bring this case to a resolution so that the family of Jesse “Pete” Flowers can get justice for their family member, some peace, and closure,” said Rodney Faulk, Grant County prosecutor. “As your elected prosecutor I vow to always do what I believe is right in the interest of justice and filing charges in this case is right.”

Flowers was murdered on Dec. 28, 2001.