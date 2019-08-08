Murder, feticide charges filed against man accused of shooting pregnant Anderson woman

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man has been charged with murder and two counts of feticide, according to court documents released to News 8 Thursday.

The charges against Skye’Lar White, 29, of Anderson, come just days after his pregnant girlfriend was shot in the head at a home in Anderson early Friday morning.

Alexis Wasson, 29, was shot Friday morning in the 4200 block of Mellen Drive and later airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. She was placed on life support and declared “brain-dead,” according to Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters.

Wasson was 21 weeks pregnant with twin boys at the time of the shooting. Both twins died as a result of the shooting.

Court documents indicate White drove Wasson to his mother’s house around 3 a.m. Aug. 2 after she was shot.

White’s mother told officers White said the shooting was an accident and that a gun was in their bed when it went off. White insisted the bullet “grazed” Wasson.

Court documents show White “made no attempt to get the victim medical treatment and did not contact 911 for help.” He asked his mother to take Wasson to a nearby hospital before fleeing from the home.

White was arrested later that day around 5 p.m.

Online court records indicate his preliminary hearing was Thursday at 1 p.m.