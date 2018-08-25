Murderer's name in blood leads to murder conviction, 76 years in prison Allan H. Walker Jr. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 30-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced Friday to 76 years in prison for his role in a 2016 murder and robbery on the west side, the Marion County prosecutor said in a news release.

A jury in July found Allan H. Walker Jr. guilty of multiple charges of murder, armed robbery and criminal confinement.

The murder of 33-year-old Kevin Dudley happened just before 2:30 p.m. Dec. 23, 2016, in the 3400 block of Timbersedge Drive in the parking lot of the Wildwood Village apartment complex. That's north of the intersection of West 30th Street and Lafayette Road.

A second person was seriously injured during the crime.

As Dudley and the other victim, who was not identified, entered Walker’s apartment, they were ambushed by two armed men, who also were not identified in the release. Walker directed the armed men to tie up Dudley and the other victim and rob them. The armed men were then told to escort the victims to a truck in the parking lot where the victims were shot.

Dudley died of a gunshot wound to the head. The other victim sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder, but escaped the truck and ran toward an apartment building for help. One of the armed individuals chased the other victim and shot him in the head.

When the other victim regained consciousness, using his own blood, he wrote Walker’s nickname “Wheelchair Cash” on a nearby glass door.

"According to the investigation, the entire incident was carried out by two individuals while Walker, confined to a wheelchair, gave directions," the release said. "Walker was identified as a suspect in the shooting when investigators discovered that the surviving victim, after being shot in the head, used his own blood to write Walker’s nickname on a door at the scene of the crime."