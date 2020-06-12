Names of officers involved in May fatal police shooting released

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just after 1:30 a.m. May 7, 20202, to a burglary-in-progress call in the 2200 block of Woodglen Drive. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released the names of the four officers involved in a fatal police shooting on the north side.

The following officers, on May 7, around 1:30 a.m., responded to the 2200 block of Woodglen Drive:

David Loyal

Pepper Eldrige

Andrew Guzman

Joseph Maxey

Loyal is a 39-year-old veteran of the force, Eldrige is a 14 and half year veteran, Maxey has been an officer for 19 and a half years and Guzman has been an officer for a year and a half.

IMPD said they received a call about two people trying to break into a residence. After arriving on the scene, officers found a cell phone, which police later discovered was the same one used to make the 911 call to dispatch, and a man, McHale Rose, outside that residence with a rifle, who began shooting at the officers.

Police said the officers returned fire and struck Rose, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers said that it appears Rose did not have any connection to address to which officers were called and that there also appeared to be no evidence of an attempted break-in.

A preliminary investigation from IMPD suggested that it may have been an ambushed-style attack on the officers.